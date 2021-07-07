First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $155.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $631.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $631.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $647.20 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $4,083,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $3,768,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 5,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,466. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

