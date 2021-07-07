First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,670 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.