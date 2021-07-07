Financial Survey: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) versus Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TransMedics Group and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransMedics Group and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $25.64 million 36.48 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -29.19 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.53 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.38

Nuwellis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -110.54% -26.18% -17.94% Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93%

Volatility and Risk

TransMedics Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

