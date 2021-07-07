Financial Review: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) vs. American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patrick Industries and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Axle & Manufacturing 2 5 2 0 2.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $84.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.82%. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 4.49% 21.66% 7.07% American Axle & Manufacturing -0.45% 18.63% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.69 $97.06 million $4.20 17.13 American Axle & Manufacturing $4.71 billion 0.26 -$561.30 million $0.14 76.86

Patrick Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats American Axle & Manufacturing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

