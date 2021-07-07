Financial Review: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 16.05 -$3.89 million N/A N/A RingCentral $1.18 billion 23.02 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -344.62

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94% RingCentral -1.77% -27.38% -4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MGT Capital Investments and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 2 16 1 2.95

RingCentral has a consensus price target of $431.38, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RingCentral beats MGT Capital Investments on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

