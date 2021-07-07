Financial Review: Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares General Cannabis and Latch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 5.06 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A

Latch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for General Cannabis and Latch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Latch 0 1 1 0 2.50

Latch has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Latch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Latch is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Latch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -112.98% N/A -83.69% Latch N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Latch beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

