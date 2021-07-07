FIL Ltd Purchases 270,312 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,312 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GoHealth by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GoHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

