FIL Ltd Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

AEIS opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

