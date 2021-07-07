FIL Ltd Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,520,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 874,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,237,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.