Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.