Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.
Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
