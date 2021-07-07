Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

FQVTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

