FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. FedEx posted earnings per share of $4.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $21.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $294.61 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $154.13 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

