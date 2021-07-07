Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,127 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $22,778,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

