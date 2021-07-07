Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,127 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $22,778,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

