Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 28.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.