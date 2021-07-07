Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $36,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $25,225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

