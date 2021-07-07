Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 171.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

RPAI opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.