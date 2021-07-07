Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 754 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 121.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

DOOR opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.36 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.49.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

