Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 210.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

DIN opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

