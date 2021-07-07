Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2,750.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,276 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

PKG opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

