Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 692.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.58% of Fair Isaac worth $81,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $520.62 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

