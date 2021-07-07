F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,902 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

