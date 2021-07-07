F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.