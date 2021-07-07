EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EYEG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

