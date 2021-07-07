Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 327.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 769,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 589,100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 333,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

