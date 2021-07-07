Exeedme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $259,913.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $259,913.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00134480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00167655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.88 or 0.99795312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.00958941 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,858,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

