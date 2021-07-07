Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of Everi stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,443 shares of company stock worth $1,976,011 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.