EvenCoin (EVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $134,117.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $72,802.71 and $134,117.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00235408 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.00809962 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.