European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $759.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 759 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 759 ($9.92), with a volume of 120079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 757 ($9.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 734.45. The company has a market capitalization of £809.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.