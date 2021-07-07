Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 4,922 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

