Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser Sells 13,500 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

