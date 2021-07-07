Ethic Inc. Buys 29,895 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $279.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

