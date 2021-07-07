Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,100 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

