Equitable Trust Co. Has $9.28 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.46. 2,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,323. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.99.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

