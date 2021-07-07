Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.91 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,252 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

