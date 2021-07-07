Equitable Trust Co. Has $5 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STE traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.49. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,335. STERIS plc has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

