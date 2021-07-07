Equitable Trust Co. Has $5.35 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,414.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,051. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $811.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,427.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,312.73.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.