Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.