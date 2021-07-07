Equitable Trust Co. Buys 2,128 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $7.15 on Wednesday, reaching $362.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,474. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

