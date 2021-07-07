Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $292.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $195.84 and a 12 month high of $292.85.

