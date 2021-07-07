Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $901,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 82,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.