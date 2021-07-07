Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 10,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $306.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.80 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

