Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

ALXN opened at $184.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

