Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.