Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.52.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.