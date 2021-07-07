Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 226.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,551 shares of company stock worth $13,563,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

