Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,934 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.