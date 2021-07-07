EOSDT (EOSDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,737.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $1,737.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.90 or 0.99745136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00966197 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.