eosDAC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $71,725.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.60 million and $71,725.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

