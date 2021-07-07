Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.56. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

